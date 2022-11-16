Name released of man found dead in ditch near Northwood on Monday

Nov. 15—GRAND FORKS COUNTY — The man found dead in a ditch southwest of Northwood, North Dakota has been identified by the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, deputies from the sheriff's office were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, after a call came in from a rural mail carrier who found a male body.

The body was located in a ditch near the 200 block of 41st Street NE in rural Northwood, North Dakota.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the body of Gerald Thingelstad, 85.

Thingelstad lived nearby and investigators believe he walked away from his home early in the morning, became disoriented in the rural area and froze to death.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, and the sheriff's office does not believe the public is in any danger.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the investigations division of the sheriff's office at (701) 780-8302.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Northwood Police Department, Northwood Fire Department, Northwood EMS and the Grand Forks County Coroner.