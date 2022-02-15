Name of shooting victim released

Feb. 14—The name of the Greenville resident who died in a fatal police involved shooting outside a local apartment complex was released Monday by authorities, a week after the deadly episode.

James David Fanning, 49, died the night of Feb. 7, according to DPS spokesman Sgt. Kyle Bradford.

"The (Texas) Rangers are very methodical with their investigations," Bradford said.

The Rangers were investigating the shooting, which occurred after Fanning allegedly raised a handgun at police "in a threatening manner," according to a news release by the city of Greenville. The investigation was being led by Texas Ranger Bruce Sherman.

Fanning reportedly was a resident of the Ranch View Apartments at 5700 Industrial Drive, near where the shooting took place.

The Herald-Banner is seeking a Greenville police incident report as well as police body cam video. The Greenville Police Department has directed all questions about the shooting to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Greenville police responded to a disturbance between tenants at the Ranch View apartments at about 5:55 p.m. Feb. 7, according to a City of Greenville news release. At about 9:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the same area of the Ranch View Apartments in reference to a report of shots being fired. It was discovered that a man was discharging both a rifle and a handgun, according to the news release.

When officers contacted him, he allegedly raised the handgun in the direction of officers in a threatening manner. Officers discharged their weapons, striking and killing him, according to the news release.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can call the Greenville Police Department at (903) 457-2900.