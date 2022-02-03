New name, new stadium? Washington’s focus should now shift to new digs
Fedex Field is likely the worst stadium in the NFL. Doug Williams believes the team's focus will now be on finding new digs after getting new name.
Fedex Field is likely the worst stadium in the NFL. Doug Williams believes the team's focus will now be on finding new digs after getting new name.
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is still interested in coaching the Houston Texans despite his pending litigation against the NFL.
“This is where I got my ‘main event status,’” says Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat about Charlotte, where he spent part of his Hall of Fame career.
Police in Lakewood, New Jersey, are investigating a snowplow driver who appears on video to deliberately spray two Orthodox Jewish men with snow, officials say.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann
National Signing Day. Who had a big recruiting 2022 seasons? Here are 5 teams and head coaches that did a fantastic job bouncing back after a mediocre 2021.
Fan reactions ranged from hilarious to disappointed to angry.
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick showed their respect for one another after the legendary Patriots quarterback officially announced his retirement.
The second college football signing day bring to close the significant developments of this year's recruiting cycle. A look at the winners and losers.
Here is the full statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II.
Georgia's 2022 schedule: Game-by-game score predictions.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight end said that the team "hasn't had a clue to this day" that he tricked them into believing he ran his sprints.
5 winners from Day 2 of the 2022 Senior Bowl
Perkins' mom was not pleased with his choice.
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on DUI charges
The Chiefs defensive lineman’s message seemed clear enough but maybe not.
Check out the three new coaches joining the Crimson Tide staff!
"I don't know if I can be in the conversation with this guy yet. But I'm gonna work really hard to try," Joe Burrow replied to praise from Tom Brady.
Eric Weddle was out of football for nearly two years before he signed with the Rams ahead of the playoffs, but there wasn’t any rust getting in the way of his return to a prominent role in the team’s defense. Weddle went from playing 19 defensive snaps against the Cardinals to playing 61 in the [more]
Rob Gronkowski penned a fitting tribute to Tom Brady after his longtime Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback announced his NFL retirement.