Name of Summerfield man shot and killed Tuesday in gated community released

The name of the victim shot and killed in a gated subdivision in Summerfield on Tuesday morning has been released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the deceased has been identified as James Sanford Crawford, 50, of Summerfield. Officials said Crawford lived at the address where he was shot just before noon Tuesday, which is in the 11000 block of Southeast 170th Lane in the Stonecrest subdivision.

Sheriff's officials declined to share any other details about the shooting, or about interviews conducted by detectives.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and the incident is labeled as a shooting death.

No arrests in the case have been made.

