Name of woman found dead in north Fort Smith released

Police have released the name of a woman found dead Thursday, July 14 in north Fort Smith.

Amber King, 33, of Texas, was found in the 1700 block of Rogers Avenue about 8 a.m.. Police do not suspect any foul play.

Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime laboratory for an autopsy to determine a cause of death, police report.

The circumstances of her death remain under investigation, police reported. Anyone who may have information can call 479-709-5000.

