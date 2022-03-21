Name of woman killed in collision with man who sped away from sheriff’s deputy released

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a woman killed last week in a collision with a driver who sped away from a sheriff’s deputy just before the crash.

Stephanie La Guardia, 47 of Auburn, died of injuries sustained in the March 16 wreck, the office reported Monday. La Guardia was the passenger in a car struck by another vehicle at 96th Street and Pacific Avenue South.

The driver of the second car, a 38-year-old man, allegedly drove away from a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said. According to a news release, the deputy stopped to investigate after seeing the man’s car hit a curb. The man sped away and was driving recklessly on Pacific Avenue South when he hit the car the victim was riding in, the news release stated.

The victim’s 48-year-old husband, who was at the wheel of their car, was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The man who drove away from the deputy and a 29-year-old woman in his passenger seat also were taken to the hospital. The woman had serious injuries.

The 38-year-old man is being investigated for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, deputies said.