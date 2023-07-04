Named and shamed: the banks still paying the worst savings rates

A pedestrian passes ATMs at a Santander bank branch in London, Britain

Big banks are still paying savers less than 1pc interest on their money, even as they ratchet up the cost of borrowing.

Mortgage costs have spiked this year, thanks to 13 consecutive rises in the Bank Rate, with some families seeing their mortgage bills more than double overnight.

Yet the banks have been excruciatingly slow in passing on higher rates to savers.

The Bank Rate now stands at 5pc, the highest level since 2008 – but the average easy access saving account pays less than half this level at 2.45pc.

Bank chiefs have been called into a meeting with the City regulator on Thursday, amid accusations of profiteering with reports suggesting talks could result in a savings charter or set of commitments from the banks to improve deals.

High-street names such as Santander and Lloyds are still even paying less than 1pc interest to some of their savers.

Here, we shine a light on the savings accounts still paying paltry rates – and where else you can put your cash.

Santander Everyday Saver – 0.85pc

Santander offers one of the lowest paying accounts on the market. If you saved £10,000 into this account, you would only earn £85 over one year. But with inflation at 8.7pc, it means your money would be worth £722 less.

The bank offers better rates in other saving accounts, so anyone in the Everyday Saver should consider switching. Its highest is the Regular eSaver, which is fixed at 5pc for 12 months. You can save up to £200 in this account per month, but you can only open it through online or mobile banking.

Lloyds Bank Cash Isa Saver and Easy Saver – 0.9pc

Anyone who has less than £25,000 saved in these accounts gets paid just 0.9pc on their savings. The rate goes up if you have more cash – it rises to 1.15pc for balances between £25,000 and £99,999. In the Cash Isa account, an extra 0.5pc is added if you already have a Club Lloyds or Private Banking personal current account.

In the Easy Saver account, the rate rises to 1.5pc on balances worth £100,000 or more.

Lloyds also offers much better rates elsewhere, although its highest rate of 6.25pc is reserved for its Club Lloyds current account holders in a monthly saver deal.

Halifax Everyday Saver – 0.95pc

Halifax pays just 0.95pc to anyone who has less than £10,000 saved in their Everyday Saver account. It rises to 1.05pc from £10,000 to £49,999, and then 1.3pc on balances more than £50,000.

The bank describes this account as “ideal for savers who want easy access to their money”, but remember the average easy-access rate is 2.45pc and there are even higher rates elsewhere on the market that still let you get to your money quickly.

Bank of Scotland Access Cash Isa, Access Saver – 0.95pc

The Bank of Scotland also pays 0.95pc to anyone with less than £10,000 in their Access Cash Isa or Access Saver account. This rises to 1.05pc up to £50,000, and then to 1.3pc. Its Advantage Isa Saver and Advantar Saver pays 3.2pc, although if you make four or more withdrawals within a year, the rate starts to fall.

Where are the best saving accounts?

Anyone who finds themselves in a savings account that is paying less than 1pc should seriously consider moving their money, as they are losing the value of their cash fast to both low rates and the erosive impact of inflation.

The Family Building Society offers one of the highest rates, according to Moneyfacts, at 4.35pc for those saving into their easy access standard Online Saver account.

You must save at least £100 into this account up to a maximum of £250,000, and withdrawals are limited at £25,000 per day.

You can get an even higher rate if you are willing to lock your cash away for a while. Close Brother Savings offers the highest rate on the market at 6.05pc in a one-year fixed rate bond.

Banks had said they must increase mortgage costs to protect their margins if the Government orders them to pay higher saving rates. They have argued that saving rates cannot be increased as much as mortgages because many customers are still on a fixed-rate home loan and paying much lower interest.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.