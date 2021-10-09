Named 'target' of investigation, Foster removed from ISU team

Oct. 8—AMES — Former Oskaloosa High School standout Xavier Foster is no longer with the Iowa State men's basketball program, as police confirm he's the target of a sexual assault investigation.

First-year Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger's announcement Friday did not specify the reason, but he called the move necessary as the team builds its culture.

"We hold our program to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes be accountable both on and off the court," Otzelberger said. "After much consideration, I have decided that this is necessary as we continue to build our culture."

The Des Moines Register reported Friday, quoting a spokesperson from the Ames Police Department, that Foster is currently a target in a sexual assault investigation. No criminal charges have been filed against Foster.

Police were called to Mary Greeley Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2020 to investigate a reported sexual assault, according to court records. An 18-year-old female told police the assault occurred that morning while at a party in Ames.

In June, police obtained a search warrant and obtained Foster's DNA in relation to the case, according to online court records.

In public search warrant documents, the woman told police she believed she was drugged and that the last thing she remembers was getting into a pickup truck bed and heading to the first of two parties she and friends planned to attend.

The documents continue to say that a friend had told the victim she was with Foster while at a party at Cooper Beach Apartments. The victim told police she later awoke at an apartment at Cooper Beach and realized she did not have her underwear, phone, identification or left shoe, and that her pants were unzipped.

The victim told police that Foster acknowledged the sexual act to her on Snapchat and in a FaceTime call.

Foster had not been practicing with the team, and on Tuesday Otzelberger skirted a question about his status.

Story continues

"He hasn't been available for practice yet, due to some medical and health things that I probably can't discuss, unfortunately," Otzelberger told media Tuesday.

Foster played in seven games, averaging 4 points and 7.8 minutes per game. However, a foot injury he sustained in high school needed surgery ended his season on Jan. 11.

A 6-foot-10 forward, Foster was to be playing on the Cyclones men's basketball team as a redshirt freshman this year. He was a four-star recruit when he committed to Iowa State.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Oskaloosa Herald and the Ottumwa Courier. He can be reached at kocker@oskyherald.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.