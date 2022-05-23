Names of 2 homicide victims released in separate St. Paul shootings

Police released the names on Monday of two men killed in shootings late last week.

Tylor R. Butterfly, 22, of St. Paul, was found fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in the North End of the city near Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street. No one was under arrest as of Monday and police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.

Early Friday, Tristan Trice, 38, was shot in a car in the Frogtown neighborhood at Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street during what police described on Friday as a domestic dispute. A woman called 911 at 12:15 a.m. to report the shooting and Trice, of Brooklyn Park, died at Regions Hospital.

Police arrested a woman, 28, on suspicion of aggravated assault before the man died. She was released from the Ramsey County jail early Sunday. Investigators had not presented a case to the Ramsey County attorney’s office for review as of Monday. Police continue to investigate.

In another separate case, a man was killed in a shooting about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Green Line Central Station on Fifth Street between Cedar and Minnesota streets in St. Paul. Metro Transit police are investigating. The victim’s name hadn’t been released as of early Monday afternoon.

