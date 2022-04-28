Names of 3 Derry officers involved in fatal shooting released

Apr. 28—DERRY — Derry police Lt. Michael Muncey, Officer Victoria Kidd and Officer Timothy Underhill have been identified by the New Hampshire Attorney General as the three who fired their weapons during a fatal officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

On Saturday, April 9, Derry police arrived at Driftwood Road about 2:17 p.m. after learning about an individual with a shotgun approaching house No 1. and firing at a resident.

Authorities identified the armed man as Christopher Coppola, 43, of 5 Driftwood Road.

"Police responded to the address and during the incident that unfolded, Mr. Coppola was shot," State Attorney General John Formella announced hours later.

Authorities determined that Coppola died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Neither the resident of 1 Driftwood Road nor the Derry officers involved were injured, according to officials.

The exact circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. A report regarding whether the use of force was justified is pending.

It is common practice for the AG to disclose the names of officers involved in these types of incidents.

Of these three, Muncey has been a police officer the longest, for 23 years, followed by Kidd with 11 years of experience and Underhill with four.