Names of 3 Derry officers involved in fatal shooting released

Apr. 28—The names of the three Derry police officers who fired their weapons during a fatal officer-involved shooting earlier this month were released Thursday by the Attorney General's Office.

Derry police Lt. Michael Muncey, Officer Victoria Kidd and Officer Timothy Underhill were identified as the three law enforcement personnel involved in the fatal shooting incident on April 9 on Driftwood Road.

Muncey has served as a police officer for 23 years, Kidd approximately 11 years, and Underhill approximately 4 years, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

Police responded to a 911 call around 2:17 p.m. that said a person with a shotgun approached a private home at 1 Driftwood Road and fired at a resident.

During the incident that unfolded, the Attorney General's Office said Christopher Coppola, 43, of 5 Driftwood Road, the individual with the shotgun, was shot by police.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy and determined the manner of Coppola's death was homicide, according to a news release.

"Initial information indicates three officers discharged weapons during the incident," the Attorney General's Office said.

The resident who Coppola allegedly fired at, as well as the law enforcement officers who responded, were not injured during the shooting incident, according to a news release.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. A report regarding whether the use of force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed.

No further updates are expected until the report is released, the Attorney General's Office said.