Names and addresses of Trump jurors published online

Donald Trump’s supporters published the names, photos and addresses of the jurors who voted to charge the former president in Georgia.

Mr Trump was handed his fourth indictment on Monday night in Fulton County, Georgia, after a grand jury voted in favour of bringing racketeering and other state charges against him and 18 associates.

The jurors were named in the indictment posted on the court docket.

Photos and addresses believed to be linked to them were later shared on a fringe website that often features violent rhetoric, according to the non-partisan research group Advance Democracy.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney receives documents during grand jury proceedings against Donald Trump in Georgia - Megan Varner/Getty Images

The group said that users of the website were also making unverified claims that some of the jurors were politically motivated.

They claimed that the jurors had posted messages on social media that were supportive of Democrats, including senator Bernie Sanders and former president Barack Obama.

Daniel Jones, a former FBI agent who founded Advance Democracy, told NBC News: “It’s becoming all too commonplace to see everyday citizens performing necessary functions for our democracy being targeted with violent threats by Trump-supporting extremists.”

He added that the online threats “serve to inspire real-world political violence”.

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County who brought the indictment, has also faced racist and sexist threats during her two-and-a-half-year investigation.

Mr Trump was handed his fourth indictment after a grand jury voted in favour of bringing racketeering and other state charges against him and 18 associates - Alex Brandon/AP

Some staff in her office have reportedly been granted permission to work from home as part of the additional security measures put in place. Mr Smith, the special counsel, has also been assigned a security detail in the wake of violent threats made against him.

Hours after the Georgia jurors’ purported information was shared online, Abigail Jo Shry, 43, from Texas was arrested over a racially-charged message in which she threatened to kill District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington.

Mr Trump appeared before Ms Chutkan at a federal courthouse on Aug 3, charged with four criminal counts over allegations he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Mr Trump has denied all charges and says he will reveal “irrefutable” evidence to exonerate himself on Monday.

