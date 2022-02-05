Names of applicants for Santa Fe police chief released

Feb. 5—The city of Santa Fe on Friday released the names of candidates vying for the police chief job and announced the launch of a survey to gather public input on the search.

Applications for the position opened Nov. 15, following an announcement in late September that former Chief Andrew Padilla planned to retire in December, and closed Jan. 28, according to a news release.

Paul Joye, a deputy police chief, has been serving as interim chief since early December and is also a candidate for the permanent position.

Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa said the city received 13 applications and narrowed the list of candidates to 10, including Joye. Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez and Lt. Thomas Grundler also submitted applications and are on the list of candidates.

The other seven candidates, from New Mexico and across nation, are:

* Scott Ebner, lieutenant colonel of the New Jersey State Police.

* Mizel Garcia, a retired police commander and deputy chief of the Albuquerque Police Department.

* Marshall Katz, retired aviation police chief for the city of Albuquerque.

* David Moore, former director of the Office of Public Integrity in Monroe County, N.Y., who is a certified inspector general.

* Donald Pezzuto, court security deputy for the Will County Sheriff's Office in Illinois.

* Andrew Rodriguez, deputy chief of the Rio Rancho Police Department.

* Frank Rodriguez, deputy commissioner of the North Carolina Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations.

"We're the City Different, and our next police chief has to understand what that means," City Manager John Blair said in the news release. "Our next police chief has to both promote public safety and distribute fair and appropriate enforcement of the laws in our diverse community."