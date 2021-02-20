Names of dead released in town of Rock plane crash

The Janesville Gazette, Wis.

Feb. 20—The names of the victims in Tuesday's fatal plane crash near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville have been released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.

They are Tanner W. Byholm, 25, of Glidden and Remington K. Viney, 26, of Kimberly.

Viney was a founding member of the Four Lakes chapter of Women in Aviation and a former UW-Madison student who served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard. She had been flying since 2012, according to a 2016 report on the Wisconsin Life website.

Authorities previously said a man and a woman were found dead after their Velocity V-Twin airplane crashed shortly after takeoff near Happy Hollow Park in the town of Rock around 9:18 a.m. Tuesday.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies were conducted Friday.

The medical examiner's department did not release information on cause of death, saying only that the results "are pending further study and investigation" and that additional testing is underway.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office, National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and the medical examiner's department, according to the news release.

