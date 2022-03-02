Names of deputies involved in fatal shooting in Edgewood released

Mar. 2—The Torrance County Sheriff's Office has identified three deputies involved in the fatal shooting of an Edgewood man while they responded to a domestic violence call Feb. 14. But the agency is withholding the names of officers involved in a Feb. 24 shooting in which deputies killed a Las Cruces man.

In an email Tuesday, Sheriff Martin Rivera wrote he'll release the second set of names after New Mexico State Police has completed "interviews and follow ups" with the officers.

"I want to preserve the integrity of their interview without it getting jumbled or lost due to the added inquiries," Rivera wrote.

Sgt. Ryan Collier, Deputy Alex Schwerdel and Deputy Reese Swatsworth are the deputies involved in the Feb. 14 shooting death of 37-year-old Travis Boawn according to the sheriff's email.

"They have all been with us for over a year and have been cleared to return to duty," he wrote.

According to state police, the deputies encountered Boawn after responding to his residence on Skyline Drive in Edgewood regarding a report of domestic violence. A woman being treated for injuries at a local medical center told officials Boawn attacked her with a claw hammer.

Boawn threw a hammer at deputies as they approached the residence, according to the statement, then ran onto the property, where deputies lost sight of him.

"While deputies were looking for Boawn, he ran at deputies holding another hammer over his head in a swinging motion," the statement says.

"The suspect cleared the distance quickly and charged the closest deputy with a hammer in his hand," Rivera wrote.

One of the deputies fired a "40-millimeter less than-lethal weapon" at Boawn, the state police statement says, adding that when the device was unsuccessful in stopping him, two deputies fired at least one round each from their guns, killing him.

Rivera wrote each of the officers had been placed on standard paid administrative leave for five days following the incident and underwent psychological screening.

Once state police have finished their investigation, Rivera said, the officers will be back on the job.

"The internal investigation will come after the case has been completed and and turned into the [district attorney]," he wrote. "We do this so that we can look at all the details and go over policy."

Boawn pleaded guilty to burglary in 2005 and was ordered to serve three years' supervised probation and pay restitution of $1,603, court records show. That plea agreement also ordered him to "comply with all mental health treatment outlined by his therapist."

Attempts to reach his family Tuesday for comment were unsuccessful.

Boawn lived with the woman he is accused of injuring with a hammer, according to state police. The agency wrote in an email she had been transferred to an Albuquerque hospital but "the extend of her injuries and current condition is not known."

He was the second person Torrance County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shot in a 10-day stretch in February. Both are being investigated by state police.

The most recent deadly encounter began just after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, when deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow on County Road A102 near Monica Lane, in a neighborhood just south of the Santa Fe County line.

Torrance County deputies encountered a man and a woman in a black Infiniti, according to state police.

The man "reached into his waistband and brandished a firearm," State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco wrote in an email.

The man, later identified as 34-year-old Andrew Castellano of Las Cruces, fired a shot at a deputy and missed, Francisco wrote. Deputies fired back and wounded Castellano, who died at the scene. Rivera said he would not release the names of those officers until their interviews with state police conclude.

Edgewood has seen a series of violent incidents in recent months. Just three days before Boawn's death, a state police officer was shot and wounded near the town following a high-speed chase.

In January, state police found 41-year-old Kalan La Fleur dead from gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Park Road. His body had fallen from a 1994 green Ford Explorer, the agency said.

In December, another high-speed chase near Clines Corners ended with officers from state police and sheriff's deputies from both Santa Fe and Torrance counties firing upon a vehicle from which a passenger reportedly had been shooting at the pursuing officers.

The vehicle crashed and passenger Christy Dimas, 29, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to reports from the time. Driver Jacob Montoya, 26, was treated for gunshot wounds at an Albuquerque hospital before being taken to jail.

Lt. Mark Soriano, a spokesman for state police, could not confirm whether Dimas succumbed to gunshot wounds or died due to the crash, according to a previous report.

State police Officer Bryan Donis, Torrance County Deputy Thomas Carter and Santa Fe County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Ficke were identified by their respective agencies as having fired their weapons in that incident.

The sheriff wrote several paragraphs Tuesday about the impact fatal shootings have on the officers involved. "Something nobody ever asks is how law enforcement is doing after these types of incidents," he wrote.

"It takes a huge toll on most of them emotionally. ... They go through months or years of questioning themselves," he wrote. "They know that there are going to be lots of people asking questions about the incident and continually asking if they are ok. They will be watched by supervision closely to make sure what they do at work is appropriate and the residual effects of their incident is not affecting their performance. They have to relive the incident over and over as they recount the events."