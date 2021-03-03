Names of four MPD officers on leave released

Mar. 3—The Muskogee Police Department released the names of the four officers who were placed on leave following Sunday's shooting and suicide of a teenage couple from Blair, Nebraska.

The four officers are James Folsom, a 16-year veteran; Shawn Brown, who has been on the force 15 years; B.J. Hudson, an eight-year veteran; and Evan Hendricks, who has been a police officer for four years and is in his first year with MPD.

All four officers will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"This is routine at this time due to officer-involved shooting," said Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department.

The incident began when the pair, later identified as 17-year-old Farrah Rauch and 17-year-old Joseph Dugan, attempted a carjacking of a vehicle in Muskogee and stole another before leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

Police were called to an attempted carjacking near the 2200 block of North 24th Street on Sunday. The carjacking was unsuccessful, police said.

A short time later, a truck was reported stolen in the same area of the attempted carjacking. A Muskogee police officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short chase before crashing and then running from the vehicle. Officers chased the pair on foot, and Rauch started shooting at police, who returned fire, killing her. Dugan continued running, and a perimeter was established.

With the use of a drone, police were able to locate Dugan in a heavily wooded area. As officers began an approach toward him, Dugan took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee said the couple had traveled from Blair, where they were reported as runaways, to Florida to Arkansas then to Oklahoma.

"They left Nebraska on Feb. 25 and made contact in Florida on the 26th," Teehee said. "And then ended up in Oklahoma on the 28th. The vehicle they used to get to Oklahoma broke down, so they needed a new vehicle."