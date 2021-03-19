Names of four remaining victims of Atlanta massacre released

Mourners visit and leave flowers at the site of two shootings at spas across the street from one another, in memorial for the lives lost, on 17 March, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia (Getty Images)

The names of the remaining four victims in the Atlanta massage parlor shootings have been released as more details surrounding the individuals involved in the massacre emerge.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday released the names of four women killed in the shootings on Tuesday, NBC News first reported.

The four female victims have been identified as: Hyun Jung Grant, 51, Soon C Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69 and Yong A Yue, 63.

NBC News reported that authorities have not yet released the full names of all the victims of the shootings, noting that many Koreans have two-syllable first names that are separated when anglicised.

The Independent has reached out to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for comment.

All four of the deaths were ruled as homicides by the examiners office. Three of the women died from a gunshot wound to the head, and one from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Eight people were killed in shootings across three spas in Georgia. Seven of the victims were women, and six of them were of Asian descent.

Four of the individuals killed in the shooting had already been identified as: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Xiaojie Tan, 49, Paul Andre Michels, 54, and Daoyou Feng,44.

One man, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, was wounded but survived and is recovering in the hospital.

Ms Yaun, 33, was killed while she was on a date night with her husband, reports said. Her husband managed to escape unharmed. She was a mother of two.

“During a simple couples massage with her husband after work, Delaina Yaun lost her life after the parlor was shot up,” a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral said.

“Her husband made it safely out but she leaves behind two beautiful children Mia And Mayson.”

Ms Yaun had just got married in August. One of her children is a nine-month-old daughter, one of her friends told NBC News affiliate WXIA.

Ms Tan was reported to have owned two massage parlors in the Atlanta area, including Young’s Asian Massage, where the first shooting occurred.

“She did everything for me and for the family. She provided everything. She worked every day, 12 hours a day, so that me and our family would have a better life,” Ms Tan’s daughter, Jami Webb, told USA Today.

Mr Michels was the owner of an electric company. His family, speaking to The Daily Beast, said he was a “staunch Republican” as well as a “baptised Roman Catholic,” a veteran, and a gun owner.

Investigators are still gathering information on Ms Feng.

The attacks came in the same week that a new study based on police department statistics across major US cities revealed there had been a nearly 150 per cent surge in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020.

Stop Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Hate, a national coalition addressing anti-Asian hatred amid the Covid-19 pandemic, called the shootings an “unspeakable tragedy” adding that the community has been “reeling from high levels of racial discrimination.”

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in southwest Georgia after the killings in Atlanta.