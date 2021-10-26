The names of at least 14 people and the alternates who sat on the jury that convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd will be released publicly, according to a Monday order from the judge who oversaw the case.

The written questionnaires of the 109 possible jurors and the verdict, which the foreperson of the jury signed, will be released Nov. 1, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said.

"On the present record, this Court cannot assay any strong reason to believe the jurors continue to need protection from any external threats to their safety at this point, four months after this Court's sentencing of Chauvin, or that there is a substantial likelihood that making the prospective and impaneled jurors' names public information will interfere with the fair and impartial administration of justice," Cahill said in a statement.

Cahill conceded that the soon-to-be-named jurors performed their duties in a trial, which "played out on a stage of unprecedented public interest and press coverage in wake of tremendous social upheaval and civic unrest."

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in April for the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd, according to court documents.

The former police officer was sentenced to 22.5 years, but he filed for an appeal in September due to what he cited as 14 errors with the prosecution.

Tags: News, Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, Police, murder

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Names of jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin to be made public Nov. 1