Names to Know: Meet the new professionals on the Seacoast

Deborah Miller joins MVSB Mortgage lending team

Deborah Miller, Mortgage Loan Officer, NMLS #2425328

SEACOAST — MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) announced the addition of Deborah Miller to the MVSB residential lending team as Mortgage Loan Officer NMLS #2425328. In this role, she will support new and existing clients in the Seacoast communities of New Hampshire with their mortgage lending needs.

“We are really excited to welcome Deborah to the team and have her help serve the needs of the Seacoast Region,” said Charlie Dowd, MVSB Vice President, Residential Mortgage Sales at NMLS #737415. “We know the community and our customers will benefit from her 30 years of experience in mortgage lending and dedicated involvement locally.”

“MVSB is a community bank that cares about the communities they serve, and I am proud to continue my career in mortgage lending here,” said Deborah. “Customer service is my top priority and I am excited to share all the great home financing solutions MVSB has to offer. Everyone on the mortgage lending team has been so welcoming and I am excited to hit the ground running.”

Deborah’s career in home lending includes experience in nearly all aspects of the home financing process – from processing and underwriting to origination. This experience has provided her a wealth of knowledge to support her clients each step of the way.

In the community, Miller has previously served on the Exeter DARE Board and helps fundraise for breast cancer awareness. She has lived in the Seacoast Region for more than 25 years and enjoys spending time with her husband and two children.

Go to www.mvsb.com/originator/deborah-miller for more information.

New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association announces Board of Directors

CONCORD – The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association held its annual meeting on Nov. 16, at the Common Man restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire. After a luncheon, an informal auction took place with antique objects offered by attending members.

The newly elected officers for the NH Antiques Dealers Association Board of Directors 2023 are:

President: Thomas Thompson, Pembroke, N.H.

Immediate Past President: Rich Bojko, Northwood, N.H.

Secretary: Melissa Alden, Portsmouth, N.H.

Treasurer: Peter Sawyer, Exeter, N.H.

Vice President Communications: Sharon Platt, New Castle, N.H.

Vice President Membership: Rebekah Connolly Hackler, Peterborugh, N.H.

Vice President Show Chairman: Josh Steenburgh, Pike, N.H.

Director, Show Co-Chairperson: Beverly Longacre, Marlborough, N.H.

Director: Ken Pike, Nashua, N.H.

Director: Paige Trace, Portsmouth, N.H.

Auditor: Richard Thorner, Manchester, N.H.

For more information check out the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association at www.nhada.org.

Andrew Griffin receives NH Professional Engineering License

Andrew Griffin, PE

PORTSMOUTH — Andrew Griffin, PE recently earned his Professional Engineer license for the State of New Hampshire. Griffin serves as a Structural Project Engineer in the Portsmouth office and joined TFMoran in 2018. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Vermont. Griffin’s structural design experience includes steel and timber commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, and concrete foundations.

Levell joins TFMoran as Civil Project Engineer

Margaret Levell, EIT

BEDFORD — Margaret Levell, EIT has joined TFMoran, Inc. as a Civil Project Engineer in the Bedford office. Ms. Levell joins TFMoran after graduating with her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering and Environmental and Natural Resources from Purdue University. Her capstone project for that degree was the Urban Agriculture Irrigation Project for the Food Insecure in Detroit, Michigan.

During her time at Purdue, Ms. Levell served the community by volunteering for the Women in Engineering Program and The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. She also served on the leadership team Engineers Without Borders. Previously, Margaret studied abroad at Peking University in Beijing, China, and is proficient in Mandarin.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Names to Know: Meet the new professionals on the Seacoast