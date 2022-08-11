Names to Know: New promotions and NHPBS Board members

Special to Seacoastonline
·4 min read

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts announces promotions

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, is pleased to announce the promotions of Molly Burns and Robert Franger, both to Senior.

Molly Burns
Molly Burns

A Certified Public Accountant in New Hampshire, Molly started with the firm in 2017 as an intern and officially started her full-time journey with the firm in 2019. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Master of Science in Accounting. As a Senior in both the Dover and Stratham offices, she focuses on individual tax preparation and nonprofit audits, enjoying the team approach that accompanies every client engagement.

A true team player, Molly helps with the student recruiting process and training new staff members. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants (NHSCPA).

A current resident of Dover, New Hampshire, Molly enjoys the outdoors with her horses, visiting Nashville, and going on adventures to find cute coffee shops around the seacoast and beyond.

Rob Franger
Rob Franger

Robert “Rob” Franger also started at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts as an intern before joining the firm full-time in 2019. He graduated earlier that year from the University of New Hampshire where he earned a Master of Science in Accounting, after previously graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration during 2018.

Rob, a Certified Public Accountant, works out of the Dover office and focuses primarily on individual and business tax services, nonprofit audits and 403(b)/401(k) benefit plan audits.

Rob is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants (NHSCPA). Also active in our student recruiting efforts, Rob contributes by attending career development events and mentoring students who are interested in pursuing accounting as a career path.

Rob lives in Dover and stays active by running and playing basketball.

Managing Partner Evan Stowell shared how proud he is of the two team members. “Molly and Rob are both valuable members of our team. Their hard work and dedication are integral to our firm’s growth and success, and we congratulate them on their many achievements.”

New Hampshire&nbsp;PBS has&nbsp;announced that Kim Mooney, president of Franklin Pierce University, and Lisa Law, Family Council chair of the Law Family Companies, have been elected to its board of directors.
New Hampshire PBS has announced that Kim Mooney, president of Franklin Pierce University, and Lisa Law, Family Council chair of the Law Family Companies, have been elected to its board of directors.

NHPBS announces 2 new Board members

DURHAM – New Hampshire PBS has announced that Kim Mooney, president of Franklin Pierce University, and Lisa Law, Family Council chair of the Law Family Companies, have been elected to its board of directors.

“President Mooney is a dynamic leader in the educational sector and will bring passion and a wealth of collaborative skills to the NHPBS Board of Directors,” said Peter Frid, NHPBS president and CEO.

President Mooney holds the distinction of being the first alumna and first woman to serve as Franklin Pierce University’s president. Prior to being appointed president in 2016, she served as Provost and Vice president for Academic Affairs, a position she held for eight years.

“I am honored to join the NHPBS Board of Directors. NHPBS’s mission of engaging minds, connecting communities, and celebrating New Hampshire aligns perfectly with the ethos of Franklin Pierce University. I look forward to working in support of our mutual efforts across the Granite State.”

President Mooney earned her Ph.D. in Social Psychology from the University of New Hampshire and earned her B.A. in Psychology and English from Franklin Pierce College, magna cum laude.

“We’re also excited to welcome Lisa Law onto the NHPBS Board of Directors,” said Frid. “Being a New Hampshire native and working within a 6th generation family business, she will lead with a calm and steady presence.”

“NHPBS has a long reputation for providing excellent educational programming to the state of New Hampshire. I’m looking forward to working on this board of directors and supporting its mission and values,” Law said.

In addition to her role on the Family Council, Law is a justice of the peace, corporate wellness trainer, and Feng Shui consultant. Law graduated from Wellesley College with a B.A. in Psychology. She has worked as a television producer and residential Realtor. In 2011, she established her home design, staging, and Feng Shui business and has authored multiple spiritual books and articles.

For a full listing of active NHPBS board of director members go to nhpbs.org/about.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Names to Know: New promotions and NHPBS Board members

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola CEO Mark Russell to retire with auto veteran named as replacement

    Nikola CEO Mark Russell, who has led the company since its founder Trevor Milton resigned in 2020, announced on Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the year. See who the company has named as his successor.

  • FedEx nominates former vice admiral of Navy, former Delta airlines COO to board of directors

    Once again, FedEx is adding to its board of directors. Almost two months after the appointments of Amy Lane and Jim Vena, the delivery services giant has nominated Nancy A. Norton and Stephen Gorman to the board. The two are poised to give FedEx’s board 15 members, 13 of whom are independent.

  • Gastonia native named president of New York City Housing Partnership

    Gastonia native named president of New York City Housing Partnership

  • Nikola names Michael Lohscheller as next CEO

    Lohscheller, who joined the company in February, will take over as president from Russell and join Nikola's board effective immediately, the company said. Lohscheller, 53, was instrumental in Tre battery electric vehicles' production and in achieving development milestones for the Tre fuel-cell electric vehicles, the company said. Nikola, which aims to manufacture between 300 and 500 Tre battery electric trucks this year, stuck to its production target last week after its second-quarter revenue beat estimates.

  • Amazon Web Services' chief marketing officer to step down

    Rachel Thornton, marketing leader for Amazon's cloud division, is leaving the company after almost a decade.

  • Landec will take Lifecore Biomedical name, move headquarters to Minnesota

    Landec Corp. said Wednesday it will move its HQ to the Twin Cities as the company focuses solely on its subsidiary business, Chaska-based Lifecore Biomedical Inc.

  • Mike Kaufmann out as Cardinal Health CEO; board promotes CFO Jason Hollar

    Cardinal Health Inc.'s board has promoted CFO Jason Hollar to replace Mike Kaufmann as CEO, following a five-year term that brought record revenue while navigating multiple crises including opioid litigation and ongoing struggles in its medical supply division. Dublin-based Cardinal (NYSE: CAH) also on Thursday reported a net operating loss of $596 million for the year that ended June 30 – and $932 million net loss – despite setting a new annual revenue record: a 12% increase to $181.4 billion. Hollar joined Ohio's largest public company in May 2020 and helped focus the healthcare distributor on fast-growing business lines while strengthening the balance sheet, according to a release.

  • Nikola taps its president for CEO post

    Electric truck maker Nikola announced Wednesday that President Michael Lohscheller will become CEO on January 1. Lohscheller, who will replace CEO Mark Russell upon his retirement, has joined the Nikola board of directors, effective immediately. Since then, the company brought its long-delayed Tre battery-electric vehicle into series production and began piloting a hydrogen fuel cell version of the Tre with Total Transportation Services.

  • Nikola CEO Mark Russell announces retirement

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the leadership change at Nikola after CEO Mark Russell announced he will step down at the end of the year.

  • Linden appoints acting superintendent of schools through Aug. 31

    Linden Superintendent of Schools Marnie Hazelton, who is entering the third year of a five-year contract worth $215,000 per year, is on personal leave

  • Scottsdale-based Axon names public-company veteran as new chief financial officer

    The Scottsdale-based maker of the Taser and other devices and software for law enforcement agencies said its new CFO will be "a valuable thought partner."

  • Primary 2022: Meet the candidates running for the Lake County School Board District 2

    On the Primary Election ballot: Meet the three candidates running for the District 2 seat on the Lake County School Board.

  • Former President Donald Trump invokes the Fifth Amendment in New York deposition

    Legal troubles are growing for former President Donald Trump, who invoked his Fifth Amendment right and refused to testify under oath yesterday. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • PNC appoints regional president for Northern California

    Pittsburgh’s largest bank has set the stage for more California expansion as it fills in a gap in its West Coast map. PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) appointed a regional president for Northern California. It had previously made that step in 2021 in Greater Los Angeles, Orange County/Inland Empire and San Diego, meaning that this is a major post in a state crucial for PNC’s growth strategy.