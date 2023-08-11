Names of local officers are being used to scam Bullitt County people

Engadget

Zoom has reversed course (again) and updated its terms of service after a backlash earlier this week. Following consumer blowback about an update to its terms which appeared to grant the platform the unlimited ability to use customer data to train AI models, it now says it will not use any consumer data to train AI models from Zoom or third parties. The previous wording said it wouldn’t do so “without customer consent,” which raised eyebrows since “consent” was (at best) a gray area for people joining a call (and acknowledging a pop-up) in which the meeting organizer enabled the feature and already agreed to the terms.