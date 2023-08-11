Names of local officers are being used to scam Bullitt County people
Names of local officers are being used to scam Bullitt County people
Names of local officers are being used to scam Bullitt County people
Averaging 91.7 mph, Steele’s heater looks relatively slow for a primary fastball. But if it were dubbed a cutter, it would rank as the third-hardest thrown by any starter in 2023.
AI and climate change represent two ways humans may ravage life as we know it on Earth, but the former can also help with the consequences of the latter. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) revealed a new program today that uses AI to detect wildfires. Created in partnership with the University of California San Diego, the Alert California AI program takes feeds from 1,032 360-degree rotating cameras and uses AI to “identify abnormalities within the camera feeds.” It then notifies emergency services and other authorities to check if a potential blaze warrants a response.
"There is a sense of relief, and celebration, in seeing someone else receive justice." How Tory Lanez's sentencing is impacting other abuse survivors.
Try a medium-firm option, says an expert. These from Sealy, Beautyrest and more start at just $220.
Enter Gary Marcus. Well known in academic circles, Marcus testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last May — along with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Christina Montgomery, IBM’s chief privacy trust officer. Marcus believes that AI presents serious risks, and he brings an impartial voice to the conversation.
Zoom has reversed course (again) and updated its terms of service after a backlash earlier this week. Following consumer blowback about an update to its terms which appeared to grant the platform the unlimited ability to use customer data to train AI models, it now says it will not use any consumer data to train AI models from Zoom or third parties. The previous wording said it wouldn’t do so “without customer consent,” which raised eyebrows since “consent” was (at best) a gray area for people joining a call (and acknowledging a pop-up) in which the meeting organizer enabled the feature and already agreed to the terms.
Do the latest developments simply represent more of the same old Hunter Biden tawdriness? Or do they mark the beginning of a new, riskier phase of the saga?
Snap up wildly popular earbuds for just $15 (from $60!), a Cuisinart knife set for nearly 60% off and a whole lot more.
Arguably the ultimate travel hack, compression packing cubes push all the air out of your clothes to give extra space in your luggage.
Oprah Winfrey, who is a part-time Maui resident, handed out supplies to evacuees at emergency shelters there on Thursday amid what she calls "overwhelming" devastation.
Be cautious of these scams in major scams. The post How to protect yourself from street scams in New York City appeared first on In The Know.
The Grammy-winning artist talks about his soul-soothing summer jam, advice from Prince and performing for Madonna.
Five police officers are suing Tesla after being injured by a Model X that plowed into them while they were conducting a routine traffic stop. According to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal, which obtained video (below) from the car, the 2019 Model X struck a police vehicle at 54 mph as it was stopped in a lane of travel with emergency lights flashing on a highway in Montgomery County, Texas. In addition to the five officers injured, the driver pulled over for the traffic stop was hospitalized as well.
Several current Iowa and Iowa State football players were charged Thursday after allegedly betting on their own games in recent years.
Are federal or private loans better for college? In most cases, federal loans should be the first choice.
Hate eating tart blueberries? This TikTok hack might have the answer.
New and used car prices are continuing to drop, according to the latest government inflation data released Wednesday morning.
With a stainless steel beauty like this in your kitchen, you'll actually look forward to cooking dinner.
Erin Lim is a familiar face to anyone who pays attention to celebrity news. The post Erin Lim reflects on the evolution of ‘E! News The Rundown’ as it passes 1,000 episodes on Snapchat appeared first on In The Know.
Here's a trick to improve your Instagram experience. The post Man shares Instagram hack to reorder photos in carousel posts: ‘This is actually life changing’ appeared first on In The Know.