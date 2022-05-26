Names of officer, security guard released in New Boston shooting

May 26—Authorities have released the names of a New Boston police officer and a security guard of the U.S. Space Force base involved in a shooting that killed a Massachusetts man on May 13.

Shane Morton has worked as a New Boston officer for approximately five years and Peter White, a contracted security member, has worked with the security company Lockwood Hills for six years and has prior military experience, according to a news release. Both individuals discharged their firearms, which killed Michael Foley, 33.

No new details were provided on the shooting, which took place on an access road to the station, 317 Chestnut Hill Road.

Located in portions of New Boston, Amherst and Mont Vernon, the tracking station was operated by the U.S. Air Force for decades. In 2020, it was transferred to the Space Force, the sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces, which was created during the Trump administration.

The 2,800-acre facility is officially named the Peterson Space Force Base.

The officer-involved shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. Foley died from a single gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation. A report will be released at a later date.