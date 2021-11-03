Names of officers involved in fatal shooting of suspect released

Nov. 3—The Joplin Police Department has released the names of three officers involved in the fatal shooting Saturday of a man who was wanted on robbery charges.

Officers Pete Box and Darrell Klink and Sgt. Jason Stump were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting of 41-year-old Joseph S. Endicott, of Carl Junction.

Police have said that all three officers discharged their service weapons in the shooting at 1523 S. Kentucky Ave. The officers had gone to the address in response to a 911 call from someone reporting that they were being assaulted by someone with a deadly weapon.

Police have not released any details about what transpired when officers arrived at the scene and how it led to the shooting of Endicott. The shooting remains under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The placement of the officers on leave is standard procedure pending the outcome of investigations into officers-involved shootings.

Endicott was charged in early October with two counts of first-degree robbery and a misdemeanor count of vehicle tampering in connection with an incident Aug. 3 at a residence on Sunrise Lane near Carl Junction. He and alleged accomplice Rickey D. Cook, 33, of Webb City, had yet to be arrested on those charges when the shooting took place Saturday at the address on Kentucky Avenue.

The 911 caller, who claimed to be the victim of an assault in progress, has not been made public as yet by either police or the state patrol. There also has been no information released as to whether the presumed victim suffered any injuries in the incident.

