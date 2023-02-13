Names of people found dead in Fort Smith home released

The names of two people who were found dead Friday in Fort Smith have been released by police.

Sebastian Brown, 28, and Monica Sharitt, 40, were found dead, and their bodies were taken to the state crime laboratory in Little Rock where a cause of death will be determined.

About 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Brown and Sharitt were found in the 1800 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

Police did not release details about the nature of the deaths.

The case was described by police as "a double fatal overdose." The overdoses were located at a home a few blocks from the Creekmore Tennis Center and an elementary school.

The names were released Monday afternoon after notifications had been made to family members.

The bodies were in a home near Ballman Elementary School at 2601 S. Q Street.

Anyone with information can call police at 479-709-5100.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Names of two people found dead in Fort Smith released by police