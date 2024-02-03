Names released of 3 killed in Clearwater plane crash; flight began in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH −The names of two women who were killed when a small airplane crashed into a Clearwater mobile home park, and the identity of the pilot who died in the fiery crash, were released Saturday by officials in the city of Clearwater.

Martha Parry, 86, was a resident of a double-wide mobile home that was destroyed in Thursday night's crash. A visitor to the home, 54-year-old Mary Ellen Pender of Treasure Island, also was killed, as was the plane's pilot, Jemin Patel, 54, of Melbourne Beach in Brevard County.

Prior to the crash, up to nine people had been inside the home, but only two were left and the moment of the crash.

Four mobile homes caught fire in the mobile home park after the crash, according to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department.

Patel had reported engine failure on the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 shortly before crashing into the Bayside Waters mobile home park around 7 p.m. Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The aircraft had taken off earlier in the day from Vero Beach Regional Airport. The airport is about 34 miles from Melbourne Beach. The plane is registered to Control Data Inc. of Indianapolis, according to FAA aircraft registry records.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The investigation will involve three primary areas — the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment — and consider the flight track data, recordings of any air traffic control communications, the weather forecast and conditions at the time of the crash, witness statements and any surveillance video.

An initial report should be available within 30 days, but a detailed final report won't be completed for up to two years, according to NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Clearwater plane crash victims named: Pilot was from Melbourne Beach