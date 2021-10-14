Names released in Chippewa County officer-involved shooting death

The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
1 min read

Oct. 13—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday released the names of the people involved in an officer-involved death that occurred Friday in Chippewa County.

The agency, which is leading the death investigation, indicated that Lance R. Stelzer, 30, was killed in an altercation with Chippewa County Sheriff's Sgt. Martin Folczyk, who has 20 years of law enforcement experience, following a traffic stop shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in the town of Goetz, near Cadott.

According to a DCI news release:

Folczyk initiated a traffic stop Friday evening with Stelzer, who was on a moped in rural Chippewa County. A physical altercation between Stelzer and Folczyk broke out during the traffic stop and Stelzer sprayed Folczyk with a substance. Folczyk then discharged his weapon, striking Stelzer.

EMS provided life-saving measures to Stelzer, but he died before arriving at a hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Folczyk has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is being assisted in the investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Chippewa County district attorney when the investigation concludes.

