Names released in deadly Montcalm domestic incident

Nov. 22—By SAMANTHA PERRY

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

MONTCALM — Police have released the identities of the suspect and the two victims in a deadly weekend domestic incident on Methodist Hill in Montcalm.

The man killed by police after murdering one woman and injuring another was identified Monday as Christopher Wade, 45. He had a history of domestic violence, authorities said in an earlier interview Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in a mobile home on the Montcalm side of Methodist Hill.

Mercer County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Alan Christian said authorities have discovered there were prior domestic violence issues between the suspect and the female that survived.

"He had been arrested for domestic battery prior to this incident," Christian said in the earlier interview.

The woman killed was a friend of the injured female victim, Christian said. She was identified Monday as Debbie James, 61, of Princeton.

The injured female victim who survived was identified as Crystal Wade. Although the two share the same last name there is no family relation other than their prior girlfriend-boyfriend relationship.

Christian said she had the other female staying with her over concerns of domestic violence.

"When sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene they found one female deceased," Christian said in the earlier interview. "A second female, who was injured, gave us the name of the perpetrator who did it."

Following the attack, Christian said the suspect fled the murder scene. He left the Methodist Hill area and went into the central area of Montcalm.

"We found him hiding in a garage near the scene," Christian said of Christopher Wade. "At that time he produced a firearm and was shot by investigating officers."

Both sheriff deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers were on the scene.

"Several shots were fired by multiple officers after he produced a firearm," Christian said. "There were negotiation attempts to get him to surrender peacefully."

The injured female was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and was treated for lacerations and blunt-force, trauma-type wounds," Christian said.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police.

"We don't know what set him off — what they did that would have been so bad," Christian said. "It's sad not only for them, but for those guys who had to fire their weapons. Even though they were right, they have to live with what they did firing their weapons. We have no winners in this situation at all."

