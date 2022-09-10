Names released in EC officer involved shooting incident

Sep. 9—EAU CLAIRE — The state Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation has released the names of the people associated with this month's officer involved shooting in Eau Claire.

The person shot was Clayton T. Livingston, 34. The Eau Claire police officers who fired shots are Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson. Sperry and Johnson have five and two years of experience in law enforcement, respectively.

According to the Justice Department:

Eau Claire police were called to a report of a domestic disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city's north side.

The initial call indicated that a male subject had pointed a gun at a neighboring residence, which prompted responding officers to create a perimeter around the subject's residence.

Once on scene, officers learned of a direct threat that caused them to confront the subject, identified as Livingston, who was armed with a gun.

Officers directed Livingston to drop the gun, but he instead aimed it at officers.

Sperry and Johnson then discharged their service weapons, striking Livingston.

Once the scene was safe, officers provided emergency care to Livingston, who was transported to an Eau Claire hospital and is in stable condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the incident.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Sperry and Johnson have been placed on administrative leave, which is Eau Claire Police Department policy.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation of this incident. Assistance is being provided by the State Patrol, DCI crime response specialists and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.

All involved law enforcement officers are cooperating with the DCI during this investigation.

After the investigation is completed, all reports will be turned over to Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal for his review.