Names released in Friday shooting incident on Raleigh Street in New Bern

New Bern police identified one person dead, Shervella M. Perry, 40, and another injured, Gerard Brimmer, 43, as a result of a shooting on Nov. 19, 2021.

New Bern police identified one deceased person and another who was injured after a call about a shooting on Friday, Nov. 19.

Shervella M. Perry, 40, was found dead on Nov. 19 with a gunshot wound. Gerard Brimmer, 43, was found with gunshot wound injuries and taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Perry's family has been notified, according to the news release.

The incident stems from the police responding to a call about a shooting victim on the 1000 block of Raleigh Street around 11:11 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2021.

The police asks anyone with more information to call 252-633-2020.

