Names released in a officer-involved fatal shooting

Dec. 2—A Terre Haute police officer responding to a domestic stabbing on Thursday shot and killed a man armed with a knife, according to city and state police.

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. at 1644 First Ave. in Terre Haute, according to Indiana State Police, who are conducting the investigation.

The individual who died has been identified as James Ready, 42, of Terre Haute.

Officer Adam Noel of the traffic unit was involved in the incident. In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Terre Haute Police Department Chief Shawn Keen said Noel has eight years of service and is "an exceptional officer."

Per department policy, Keen said, Noel has been placed on administrative leave.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt asked the Indiana State Police to conduct the investigaton.

Police were dispatched to the home on First Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance. Keen said the 911 call came from a male caller inside the residence.

Noel arrived less than a minute after the radio call and heard a woman screaming inside the house. Noel kicked in the door and entered. Inside, he saw Ready brandishing a knife, police said.

Despite repeated verbal commands to drop the knife, Ready advanced toward the officer while still wielding the knife.

Noel then fired his police-issue weapon at Ready.

Noel immediately began providing medical assistance, and Ready was transported to a hospital in Terre Haute, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The female victim also was taken to a Terre Haute hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Keen said.

"We don't want anyone to lose their life," Keen said.

"In this instance, you have an officer who put in a position where his duty is to protect the public — in this case, a female victim he was sworn to protect, and he did that."

The chief added, "It's unfortunately part of what we do as police officers. We are here to protect the public — we wish that all incidents ended with no one losing their life, but in this case, it appears to be unavoidable."

City police will provide Noel's body camera and dashboard camera to ISP. Upon completion of their investigation, ISP detectives will submit a report to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office for review.

