Names of six officers who fired weapons during deadly standoff in Manchester released

Jul. 14—Officials have released the names of the six officers who fired their weapons in a shooting last month in Manchester in which a city man was killed.

Adnan Husejnovic, 33, of Manchester, died after a 90-minute standoff early Sunday, June 19, in Manchester ended with shots being fired by six officers, according to the Attorney General.

Husejnovic was shot around 2:05 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Four of the officers who fired are members of the Manchester police department, according to the Attorney General's Office.

They are: Sergeant Eric Joyal, Officer Jake Sawtelle, Officer Brendan Megan and Officer Eric Cooper.

The other two officers are New Hampshire state troopers, the Attorney General's Office said. They were identified as Trooper Tyler Duhamel and Trooper Brendan Tallon.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Joyal has approximately 12 years of law enforcement experience; Sawtelle has seven years in law enforcement; Megan has approximately one year of law enforcement experience; and Cooper has approximately five years.

State Trooper Duhamel has been on the job approximately eight years, nad Trooper Tallon has approximately 4 1/2 years of law enforcement experience.

Around 12:30 a.m. on June 19, police received a 911 call about a domestic violence assault at a parking lot near Rite Aid at 270 Mammoth Road, according to a news release.

After arriving, Manchester officers were directed to a gray Toyota RAV4. An adult female walked away from the vehicle with injuries and police "began a dialogue with an armed adult male subject who was still in the car." He resisted arrest, according to the news release.

The six officers listed above fired their weapons. No law enforcement officers or anyone else were injured. The first responding officers wore body cameras.

"Investigators will be reviewing whether those cameras, as well as cruiser cameras or other video or audio, recorded any portion of the incident," according to a release.

The incident remains under investigation.

"It is anticipated that the report regarding whether the officers' use of deadly force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed," the Attorney General's Office said in a release.

No more updates are expected until the report is released.