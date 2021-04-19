Names of six state troopers involved in fatal Claremont shooting released

Apr. 19—The Attorney General's Office has released the names of six state troopers involved in the fatal shooting of a Vermont man in Claremont last month.

Jeffrey Ely, 40, barricaded himself in a Claremont building before dying of injuries sustained during an exchange of gunfire with state troopers, the Attorney General's Office said.

A state police SWAT team was called to the building, described as an industrial warehouse property. Claremont police had responded to the area earlier for a report of gunshots fired.

Gunfire was exchanged between Ely and six members of the SWAT team, the Attorney General's Office said. An autopsy determined that Ely died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck, arms, legs and torso.

No law enforcement officers or anyone else were injured during the incident.

The six state troopers are identified as:

—Trooper First Class Nicholas Cyr, a New Hampshire state police trooper since 2005;

—Trooper First Class Stefan Czyzowski, a state trooper since 2006;

—Sgt. Gary Ingham, a state trooper since 2003;

—Trooper First Class Shane Larkin, a state trooper since 2002;

—Trooper William Neilsen, a state trooper since 2012 who worked as a Claremont police officer from 2010 to 2012;

—Trooper Noah Sanctuary, a state trooper since 2016 who worked for the Walpole police department from 2013 to 2016, and Chesterfield police from 2008 to 2013.

The involved troopers did not have body or cruiser cameras, the news release said. Interviews were conducted with each of the six troopers involved the week of April 12.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. No further updates are expected until the investigation is completed.