Names of two killed in Vigo County collision released

Dec. 14—Authorities Thursday released the names of two people killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon at Indiana 159 and Woodsmall Drive in Vigo County.

Dead are Robert Robinson and Kathleen Robinson, both 74 and of Jasonville, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection after receiving a report of an accident with entrapment.

Deputies determined that a truck crossed Indiana 159 on Woodsmall Drive and crashed into an SUV that was northbound on Indiana 159. Both occupants of the SUV were declared dead on scene by emergency responders.

The two occupants of the truck were both taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said the incident remains under investigation.