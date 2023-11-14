Names of victim and officer released in fatal Nov. 2 shooting in the town of Grafton

Authorities have released more information about the investigation into an Ozaukee County Sheriff’s deputy who killed a person earlier this month in the town of Grafton, including the names of the victim and deputy.

The deputy, Michael Zilke, shot and killed Christopher Sewell, 29, Nov. 2, according to a Nov. 14 news release from the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office.

“We want the public to understand that our deputies were attempting to arrest Sewell, a convicted felon, with outstanding felony arrest warrants and was a person of interest in a felony investigation,” according to the release.

Sewell was a person of interest in an armed, forced entry to a neighbor’s home that had occurred several days prior, according to the release.

The deputies’ attempted traffic stop became a pursuit as Sewell fled. Law enforcement deployed a tire deflation device, and Sewell’s vehicle came to rest near the 900 block of Lakefield Road in the town of Grafton.

When the DOJ first announced the incident in a press release, authorities said an initial investigation showed "the subject presented a weapon." This recent update from the Attorney General’s office echoed the sentiment but did not provide further insight: “Initial information is that Sewell presented a weapon,” according to the release.

Zilke then discharged his firearm, striking Sewell. The DOJ said lifesaving measures were performed, but Sewell died from his injuries at the scene. A firearm was recovered. No officers were injured.

The DOJ said deputies were wearing their bodycams. The DOJ typically releases footage from incidents after several weeks.

Zilke has eight years of law enforcement service, according to the release. He has been placed on administrative assignment, per standard protocol.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Authorities ID those involved in Grafton officer-involved shooting