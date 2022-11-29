Names of victims, suspect released in Baxter Springs triple shooting

Nov. 29—BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Authorities have released the names of two Missouri residents who were slain and a third who was wounded in Monday afternoon's triple shooting in Baxter Springs.

Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson, and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville, were found deceased inside a residence in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue where the shooting took place.

Seth Guinn, 27, of Pineville, was taken to Freeman Health System in Joplin, where he remained in critical condition this morning, according to a news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

Baxter Springs police and sheriff's deputies responded to calls at 2:40 p.m. Monday reporting gunshots heard in the neighborhood on the southwest side of Baxter Springs.

Officers located the three victims inside the home and initiated life-saving measures. While responding to the call, officers also located a man on foot in the area who matched a description of the suspect that they'd received.

Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence, Missouri, was taken into custody after a brief struggle, the news release said. He remained in custody today at the Cherokee County Jail in Columbus pending the formal filing of charges.

The bodies of the two slain victims have been turned over to the Cherokee County coroner pending autopsies later this week.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting Baxter Springs police and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department in the investigation of the shooting. No information regarding the motive of the suspect has been released as yet.

