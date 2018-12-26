Here’s What Nameson Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1982) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Nameson Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1982) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Nameson Holdings’s P/E ratio is 5.12. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$5.12 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Nameson Holdings:

P/E of 5.12 = HK$0.62 ÷ HK$0.12 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Nameson Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 36% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 3.4% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

How Does Nameson Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Nameson Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (10) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

SEHK:1982 PE PEG Gauge December 26th 18 More

This suggests that market participants think Nameson Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Nameson Holdings, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Nameson Holdings’s P/E?

Nameson Holdings’s net debt is 78% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Nameson Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Nameson Holdings’s P/E is 5.1 which is below average (10.3) in the HK market. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn’t grow EPS last year, it isn’t surprising that the market has muted expectations.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.