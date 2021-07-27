NAMI Georgia annual conference planned for October

Jul. 27—ATLANTA — The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Georgia 2021 annual conference will take place in metro Atlanta and online on Oct. 8-9. The conference will include many specialized distinguished speakers from the community, ranging from a variety of topics related to mental health. In addition to supporting the community by improving Georgia access to mental health care, the conference provides excellent networking opportunities, educational seminars, informative workshops, lunch and more.

To register for the NAMI Georgia annual conference, visit https://namiga.org/state-conference/. Participants are asked to pay a fee to attend the conference. Member tickets are $20; whereas; non-member tickets to the conference cost $50. Following the conference on Oct. 9, NAMIWalk will immediately take place outside of the conference space. NAMIWalk is a free event for all and participation is highly encouraged to spread awareness and raise funds to help improve mental health resources access in Georgia.

NAMI Georgia is part of the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

In 1984, conference speaker Chief William (Bill) Anastasio began his law enforcement career as a police officer with the Roswell Police Department. He spent the next 2 1/2 years as a Uniform Patrol Officer with the department.

In March 1987, Anastasio was promoted to detective, and over the next 16 years worked every facet of criminal investigations, from juvenile to burglary to white collar crimes to assaults to robbery to sex crimes to homicide. Anastasio has been the lead investigator on several high-profile cases resulting in appearances on "Court TV," "Snapped" and "Mainstreet Mysteries." He has also served on several multi-agency task forces. In 2001, he was named Detective of the Year by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

In November 2002, Anastasio became a P.O.S.T.-certified instructor. Over the following years, he developed into a specialized instructor in the areas of defensive tactics, health & wellness, driving, crisis intervention, domestic violence, and elder abuse.

In July 2010, Anastasio was promoted to lieutenant and became the assistant watch commander to a patrol shift. A year later, he was appointed the deputy commander of the Criminal Investigation Division, where he was assigned for the next five years. In July 2015, he was promoted to captain and became the manager of the Support Services Division.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Anastasio was sworn in as the chief of police for the city of Baldwin. He has since retired.

For more information about the NAMI conference, contact event promoter Sara Karaga at DOEManager@namiga.org.