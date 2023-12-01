NAMI Minnesota recognizes North Homes Children and Family Services with Provider of the Year Award

Nov. 30—North Homes Children and Family Services received the Provider of the Year Award at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota's annual conference on Nov. 4 in St. Paul.

North Homes has offices in Bemidji, Deer River, Grand Rapids and Duluth. The organization currently offers outpatient mental health programs, residential treatment, school-based mental health programs, case management, foster care, adoption services and safe harbor for youth who have experienced human trafficking and exploitation, a release said.

"While it is so important to provide this wide array of services, staff at North Homes care about the larger mental health system and are active in committees and task forces to continue to push for changes in our system to better meet the needs of children and youth," the release said. "North Homes Children and Family Services is driven by the belief that every child and family deserve compassionate care and support and they are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those they serve."

The Provider of the Year Award recognizes an organization that provides mental health services that demonstrates excellence, respect and best practices, the release said. North Homes was recognized for its contributions to the children's mental health system.

For more information on North Home's services and employment, visit

www.northhomes.org.