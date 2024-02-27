NAMI Wayne and Holmes Counties Walk and 5K for Wellness set for May 4

NAMI Wayne and Holmes Counties will hold its 17th annual Walk and 5K for Wellness 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 4.

It will be held at The Ohio State – Wooster Campus, Secrest Welcome and Education Center, 2122 Williams Road.

There will be walking routes as well as a 5k route, with timing provided by Mid Ohio Race Management. Cash prizes will be offered for the fastest finish times in the 5k. Other contests will be continued, such as the Largest Team, Most Decorated Team and more.

The volunteer committee is planning fun ways for participants to be part of raising awareness for mental health services. Proceeds remain local and support people affected by a mental health condition or suicide loss.

Event Honorary Chairs are Steve and Chris Matthew, who share a passion and love for Wooster and Wayne and Holmes counties. They have raised three children in Wooster and are involved in the community.

Steve is Matthew is a business owner and has served on countless nonprofit and for-profit boards. Chris Matthew has taught and coached swimming at Wooster City Schools for over 30 years. Being an educator, she sees firsthand the need to support NAMI’s services.

Registration is available by contacting the NAMI Office or visiting midohiorm.com. Donations, business sponsorships and volunteers are welcome.

NAMI Wayne and Holmes Counties provides free services, including mental health education, support groups, the MOCA House Program and support for people who have lost a loved one to suicide. To learn more about NAMI services or the Walk and 5K for Wellness, visit: www.namiwayneholmes.org or call 330-264-1590.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: NAMI Wayne and Holmes Counties to have Walk and Wellness 5K fundraiser