Namibia media guide

Namibia's constitution provides for press freedom and is generally observed in practice.

Journalists face few legal restrictions and generally work without risk to their safety. While state media outlets commonly self-censor, private media remain critical of the government, says US-based Freedom House.

State-run NBC is the main broadcaster. There are five national daily newspapers, including a state-owned title.

There were 1.3 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 52% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

