Namibia media guide
Namibia's constitution provides for press freedom and is generally observed in practice.
Journalists face few legal restrictions and generally work without risk to their safety. While state media outlets commonly self-censor, private media remain critical of the government, says US-based Freedom House.
State-run NBC is the main broadcaster. There are five national daily newspapers, including a state-owned title.
There were 1.3 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 52% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
The Namibian - private, English and Oshiwambo-language daily
Namibia Economist - daily
Die Republikein - Afrikaans daily
New Era - state-owned daily
Namibian Sun - private, daily
Windhoek Observer - private, weekly
Allgemeine Zeitung - German-language daily published in Windhoek
Television
Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) - national state broadcaster
One Africa TV - private, free-to-air
Radio
Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) - state-run
Radiowave - private, music
Radio Energy - private, music
99FM - private, music
Kanaal 7 - private, religious