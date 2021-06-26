Namibia to suspend first doses as COVID-19 vaccine supplies run low - memo

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
·1 min read

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia will from Tuesday temporarily suspend administering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines as supplies run low, a health ministry memo seen by Reuters showed.

The southern African nation, in the midst of a deadly "third wave" of infections, recorded more than 2,500 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally since the virus was first detected in the country in March last year.

The memo seen by Reuters said vaccine stocks had almost been depleted due to delays in the delivery of procured doses.

It said remaining doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines should be reserved for people getting their second doses.

Out of Namibia's population of 2.5 million people, only around 116,000 have received a first dose of either the Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccine, while some 23,000 have received two vaccine doses.

Because it is classified as an upper middle income country, Namibia had to pay to participate in global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX. But despite making payment, it has only received 24,000 doses out of 108,000 allocated by the facility.

It has received donations of 100,000 Sinopharm doses from China and 30,000 AstraZeneca doses from India.

It still expects a further 150,000 Sinopharm doses, 100,000 AstraZeneca shots, 80,000 Johnson & Johnson doses and 80,000 shots of Russia's Sputnik V, health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe told reporters on Friday.

Nangombe was quoted by the state-owned New Era newspaper as saying delays in vaccine deliveries were linked to pharmaceutical companies focusing on orders from bigger clients.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 2-EU slightly cuts estimates for vaccine deliveries this year

    The European Commission estimates European Union countries will receive about 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the second half of the year, compared to nearly 1 billion shots it expected a month ago, an internal document showed. It also had expected 519 million vaccines in the first six months of the year, nearly 100 million more than it has actually received so far.

  • Florida building rescue efforts on Saturday morning

    The New York Times is reporting that a consultant had warned three years before the collapse that there was evidence of "major structural damage" to the concrete slab below the pool deck, and abundant cracking and crumbling in the underground parking garage.The Times said that consultant engineer Frank Morabito's October 2018 report had helped shape plans for a repair project that was set to get underway soon, more than two and a half years after the building managers were warned.The paper said the complex’s management association had disclosed some of the problems in the wake of the collapse. But the release by Surfside officials late on Friday of Morabito's report made apparent the full nature of the concrete and rebar damage, it said. Most of the damage was probably caused by years of exposure to the corrosive salt air along the South Florida coast, it said.Morabito gave no indication in his report that the structure was at risk of collapse, but noted that the needed repairs would be aimed at “maintaining the structural integrity” of the building and its 136 units, the Times said.

  • VW to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035

    German carmaker Volkswagen will stop selling combustion engines cars in Europe by 2035 as it shifts to electric vehicles, but later in the United States and China, a board member was quoted as saying on Saturday. "In Europe, we will exit the business with internal combustion vehicles between 2033 and 2035, in the United States and China somewhat later," Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen board member for sales, told the Muenchner Merkur newspaper. In Europe, he is aiming for electric cars to account for 70% of total sales by 2030.

  • Fire chief: Illinois chemical plant fire likely accidental

    An explosion and massive fire at a chemical plant in northern Illinois that filled the sky with black smoke and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes for days was started accidentally during maintenance work, a senior fire official said. Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said in a press release Friday that the June 13 fire at the Chemtool plant near Rockton started when contractors were replacing insulation on an elevated heat transfer piping network. “At the present time, the most credible scenario is that the scissor lift struck a valve or other piece of piping with sufficient mechanical force to cause the release of mineral oil,” Wilson said.

  • Tennessee Cops Say Summer Wells Missing-Child Case Is ‘Outside the Norm’

    Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationTennessee police said Thursday that they are “frustrated” by the lack of clarity in the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells—who was last seen planting flowers in her garden before she vanished.“While every case is different, this one is definitely outside of the norm,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Leslie Earhart said at a briefing on the progress, or lack of it, in the case.“Typically in an investigation like this one, we have some idea of

  • U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

    For each vaccine, the fact sheets for healthcare providers have been revised to include a warning that reports of adverse events suggest increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly after the second dose and with onset of symptoms within a few days after vaccination, the FDA said. As of June 11, more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), out of about 300 million mRNA vaccine doses administered.

  • The Latest: Russia reports highest virus death toll of 2021

    Russia has reported its highest daily COVID-19 death toll of the year as the country grapples with a sharp spike in infections that has brought new restrictions in some regions. The national coronavirus task force said Saturday that 619 people died over the past day, the most since Dec. 24. There were were 21,665 new infection cases, nearly 1,300 more than on the previous day and more than double the 9,500 reported on June 1.

  • Bitcoin Slips Toward $30,000 as Strategists Flag Near-Term Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists are struggling to see a turnaround ahead for Bitcoin, at least for now, as the digital coin hovers around the $30,000 level.The near-term setup is “challenging,” a JPMorgan Chase & Co. team including Josh Younger and Veronica Mejia Bustamante wrote in a note Friday, while Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC’s David Grider recommended reducing risk or buying some protection.The JPMorgan team said blockchain data suggests recent cryptocurrency sales were made to cover losses a

  • 'Single most qualified' mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after he says YouTube banned his video

    The man who invented the mRNA technology used in some coronavirus vaccines says he was censored by YouTube for sharing his concerns on the vaccines in a podcast.

  • Dangerous Delta COVID-19 Variant Infecting Vaccinated Adults In Israel

    The World Health Organization is recommending that everyone, even the fully vaccinated, continue to wear masks because of the highly transmissible variant.

  • ‘Jeopardy’ Apologizes After Fans Call Out A Recent “Inaccurate” And "Gross" Clue "Fail"

    Viewers strongly criticized the show on Twitter after the episode.

  • More than 50 infected with COVID in outbreak from summer camp, Illinois officials say

    Dozens of people are infected with COVID-19 after an outbreak at an Illinois summer camp, officials say.

  • Science Says Eating Chocolate in the Morning Can Help You Burn Fat and Reduce Your Blood Sugar

    Brigham and Women's Hospital researchers say having this sweet breakfast treat in moderation could lower "ad libitum energy intake," leading to a reduction in hunger.

  • Only 6 weight-loss supplements have any evidence behind them, according to a new revie. Here's what they are and whether they're safe.

    A new review of research found a majority of weight-loss supplements are supported by poor evidence, but a few might have promising results.

  • A map shows how many people had undiagnosed COVID-19 in the first 6 months of the pandemic, across 7 regions of the US

    The Mid-Atlantic saw the most undiagnosed coronavirus cases - nearly 9 out of every 100 people - by July 2020.

  • New Evidence Suggests Graying Hair Can Be Reversed

    A new study from researchers at Columbia University found evidence that graying hair is reversible, for some people, if they can de-stress. The post New Evidence Suggests Graying Hair Can Be Reversed appeared first on Nerdist.

  • New website ‘accurately predicts your risk of dementia’

    An online calculator that predicts a person’s risk of developing dementia in the next five years has been created. The site, projectbiglife.ca/dementia, is based on survey results from more than 75,000 Canadians. It takes into account age, lifestyle factors, weight and previous health conditions to give users a percentage risk of them developing the condition in the next five years. The scientific study by the University of Ottawa ran for nearly 20 years and each participant was followed for an

  • 'I wasn't ready for this glow-up': Fans praise Tiffany Haddish after unveiling 40-pound weight loss

    "You're truly beaming in these photos."

  • Senate Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is planning an event to publicize adverse vaccine experiences

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, announced plans Friday to hold a news conference bringing together people who claim to have had adverse reactions to the vaccine, including the wife of a former Green Bay Packer player.

  • Planned Parenthood reacts to Britney Spears' IUD allegation

    "Your reproductive health is your own — and no one should make decisions about it for you," the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood said.