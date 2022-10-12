Namoi Cotton's (ASX:NAM) investors will be pleased with their notable 47% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) share price is up 43% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 0.8% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 13% in the last year , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Namoi Cotton made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Namoi Cotton saw its revenue shrink by 27% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned 13%, compound, over three years. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Namoi Cotton's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Namoi Cotton shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 47%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Namoi Cotton shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Namoi Cotton you should be aware of.

