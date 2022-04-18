Nampa man sentenced to up to 21 years in prison in ‘gang violence’ case

A Nampa man alleged to be a gang member was sentenced to up to 21 years in prison after one felony count of aggravated battery, two misdemeanors of resisting and obstructing and disorderly conduct, and probation violations.

Saturnino Garcia IV, 37, was found guilty of the charges by a Canyon County judge Friday after he was arrested on a felony warrant for stabbing a man in February 2021. Garcia is a documented member of the Sureño gang, according to a Canyon County news release Monday.

Garcia and the victim were sitting in a vehicle when Garcia began yelling at the victim and stabbing him multiple times, according to the news release.

The victim told police that Garcia warned “he would finish the hit or have him join his gang.” Garcia then left the scene on foot before fleeing to Arizona, where he was arrested and extradited back to Canyon County in May. He was found guilty of two misdemeanors for resisting and obstructing officers and disorderly conduct.

“This type of gang violence has no place in Canyon County,” Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in the news release. “The sentence handed down by the judge should send a message that gang violence of any type will not be tolerated, and those who take part in it will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Third Judicial District Judge Brent Whiting sentenced Garcia to 15 years fixed for the felony aggravated battery, six months each for the two misdemeanors, and 1.5 years fixed and 3.5 years indeterminate for two felony probation violations.

Whiting also ordered him to pay $5,000 to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office for extradition costs, along with other court costs.

The Sureño gang, a Mexican American street gang, is known to have roots in Southern California.

