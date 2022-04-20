Nampa’s Hispanic Cultural Center on lockdown after ‘suspicious package’ found

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a “suspicious package” left at the facility, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Nampa police are on the scene at the center’s location, on Garrity Boulevard near Lakeview Water Park, Nampa police spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Idaho Statesman.

In a tweet posted around 2:10 p.m., Estefania Mondragon, executive director of immigrant rights group PODER of Idaho, said the center was on lockdown “because a mysterious black box with wires sticking out was reported on the property.”

So we are on lock down at the Hispanic Cultural Center. Bomb squad is here because a mysterious black box with wires sticking out was reported on the property. I’m in shock. pic.twitter.com/HxptDHSStc — estefanía (@emdragon12) April 20, 2022

In an interview with the Idaho Statesman, Mondragon said she and a few others were leaving the center for lunch at around 1:20 p.m. when a police officer approached and told them to go back inside due to the security threat.

Police told Mondragon to get away from the building’s windows, she said, and that the suspicious box is around 50-100 feet from the building.

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday there were three adults and two children on lockdown inside the center. Police surrounded the building’s perimeter.

“I’m a little shook,” Mondragon told the Statesman. “I’m just going to wait until the coast is clear.”