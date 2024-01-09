Nampa man accused of sex crimes against child. Police say there may be other victims

Nampa police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man on several sex-crime charges after a family member reported finding videos showing him touching a 4-year-old, according to a news release Monday.

Alexis Alatriste was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, lewd conduct with a child under 16 and child sexual exploitation by enticing/permitting to engage or be used for sexual material, police said. Each felony carries a prison sentence of 10 years to life.

The family member turned the videos over to police, according to the release, and Nampa officers met with that person and gathered evidence. Police then confirmed a vehicle description for Alatriste and arrested him without incident in the 16000 block of N. Marketplace Blvd., the release said.

The Nampa Police Department said that there could be other victims and that anyone with information about a child’s contact with Alatriste should contact Detective Curtis Carper at 208-468-5636.