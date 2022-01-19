Idaho man accused of vehicular manslaughter, driving under influence after crash kills 1

A Nampa man was arrested by state police on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence that left another man dead, police said.

At 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, state police responded to the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 2nd Street South in Canyon County after the 33-year-old driver’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck sped through a red light, striking the victim’s Subaru BRZ, which was driven by a 44-year-old Nampa man, according to a news release.

The victim was traveling westbound on 2nd Street when his Subaru entered the intersection at 11th Avenue, according to police. He died at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The 33-year-old was arrested and booked into Canyon County Jail, according to online court records. State police were investigating.

Under Idaho law, felony vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to $15,000 and/or 15 years in prison. Misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to $2000 and/or 1 year in jail.