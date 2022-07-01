Nampa man arrested after allegedly hitting woman with vehicle, fleeing scene

A Nampa man was arrested on suspicion of two assaults after allegedly striking a woman with a vehicle and fleeing the scene early Friday morning, Nampa Police Department said in a news release.

Trevor Stebbins, 32, faces two charges of aggravated assault and one felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident, according to police. Under Idaho law, he could face up to five years in prison for each charge if convicted.

Nampa police said dispatchers received a call at 12:48 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle and was in the road near the Roller Drome at 19 10th Ave. S. The woman had “obvious life-threatening injuries,” police said, and was transported to a local hospital where she was undergoing surgery at the time of the news release. Police said her current condition was unknown.

Stebbins reportedly fled the scene of the crash on foot. Police said they believed Stebbins was picked up by an acquaintance, near 16th Avenue S. and 7th Street S., and discarded a handgun between the crash site and that intersection of 16th Avenue S. and 7th Street S. Police urged anyone who find a discarded gun to call 208-465-2257 immediately and avoid touching the gun.

Stebbins was later found at a residence on the 1000 block of South Banner, where he refused to leave the home. After negotiation with police, he was arrested without incident, officials said. Police said they later learned Stebbins was involved in an aggravated assault with a gun at a business before the crash.