Nampa man arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse. Police say more victims possible

A Nampa man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child sexual abuse, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Nicholas Keith Vallard, 35, was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and one count of felony child sexual abuse of a minor under 16, “stemming from an investigation into various incidents of felony sexual child abuse,” according to a social media post.

He was arrested by the Idaho State Police “without incident” on a Nampa Police Department warrant in Ada County, said a Nampa Police spokesperson, Carmen Boeger.

Nampa Police said they believe the suspect might have other victims. Residents with any information should contact Detective Mark Palfreyman at palfreymanm@cityofnampa.us or at 208-468-5632.

Vallard is being held at the Ada County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Lewd conduct with a child is punishable by up to life in prison, according to Idaho statute. Child sexual abuse is punishable by up to 25 years.