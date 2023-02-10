A Nampa man drove his truck into an Idaho liquor store last year. He was just sentenced

A 62-year-old man who purposefully crashed his pickup into a liquor store last April was sentenced to at least four years in prison Wednesday and could serve up to 20.

Richard C. Christiancy was arrested and charged last April after battering an employee at the store in Nampa and then driving his truck through the store’s entrance. On Wednesday, he was sentenced on four counts of aggravated assault, one count of malicious injury to property and enhanced use of weapon for using his truck in the commission of the assaults. All are felonies.

Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker told the Idaho Statesman in an email that Christiancy was also sentenced on multiple misdemeanors, including leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence and malicious injury to property.

Third District Judge Thomas Whitney sentenced Christiancy to four years fixed — the amount of time he must serve before being eligible for parole — and 16 years indeterminate.

On April 12, 2022, an employee at a liquor store located at 1225 12th Avenue Road told Nampa police that a man was acting “belligerent” and refused to leave after they denied selling him alcohol because he appeared intoxicated. That man, later identified as Christiancy, grabbed a female employee, and then went outside and got behind the wheel of his pickup truck.

In security footage, employees and customers can be seen running away from the store’s entrance moments before Christiancy’s truck destroyed the front doors, checkout counter and other areas of the store. The five employees and customers in the building at the time reported no injuries, the Statesman previously reported.